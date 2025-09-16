SA’s biggest cupcake fundraiser returns to support kids battling cancer

For the 13th time, childhood cancer NGO, Cupcakes of Hope (CoH) is setting up to host its annual flagship event, National Cupcake Day (NCD) on 27 September. This year, the fundraiser will be taking place at 79 malls around the country. During NCD, home-baked cupcakes are offered at these participating malls. For a donation of R10–R20, the public can enjoy a cupcake, knowing that those Rands help CoH support children and families affected by cancer.

In 2024, NCD raised over R2 million. To achieve this, almost 2,000 bakers took part, with 114,291 cupcakes pledged online, and 74 malls making space available for sales. “Our bakers are known as Cupcake Angels,” says CoH founder, Sandy Cipriano. “They are all volunteers, and the backbone of our organisation; hosting events, encouraging donations, and registering for NCD. Each one of them pours in their energy, time, and even their own money to bake the most incredible cupcake creations, which are then shared with the public in exchange for a small donation on National Cupcake Day. They truly deserve their title!”

CoH’s Patron, Dr Natashé Daniels, who was diagnosed with cancer at just 15 years old encourages families and communities to support the NGO’s movement. “Not only has this organisation created a platform where I can share my story, but also the opportunity to create awareness about childhood cancer. I want to encourage everyone to be the miracle in somebody else’s life. Small things such as baking cupcakes, or buying them, can make an enormous difference to a child with cancer,” she says.

Elri Mienie, the NCD Project Manager concurs: “My journey started after my own cancer diagnosis. I joined CoH in 2012 after overcoming breast cancer and have been a Cupcake Angel ever since. I now lead the NCD campaign across South Africa and giving back is my greatest joy. In 2024, the generosity from South Africans, who were all feeling the cost-of-living, was so humbling. Our appreciation cannot really be put into words, and we thank everyone in advance for their support in 2025!”

Mienie witnesses the difference CoH makes in the lives of patients at first-hand. Part of her role involves hospital visits to deliver care bags and celebrate special milestones like birthdays.

“In 2024, CoH was able to nationally fulfil 2,568 financial support requests, delivered 3,022 activity care bags to over 21 paediatric oncology wards, and celebrated 111 patient birthdays”, says Cipriano. “To every parent who has a healthy child, please come and support the mall nearest to you. Every single cupcake sold brings us closer to our target and helps us add more children fighting cancer to our register.”

Registration to bake and participate in National Cupcake Day 4 Children with Cancer, is open.

Cupcakes of Hope

Established in 2012 by Sandy Cipriano, Cupcakes of Hope (COH) is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726) dedicated to supporting children with cancer in South Africa. Through diverse initiatives and the Cupcake Angels’ (bakers) tireless efforts, COH provides financial and emotional support to children and their families. Operating nationally, most beneficiaries are referred via social workers and doctors and since inception, 10 000 children and families have been assisted. In 2024, COH was nominated at the CSI Legacy Awards as one of the top three finalists for the Rising NGO of the year. They have also achieved numerous Guinness World Records to raise awareness for childhood cancer such as creating the world’s Tallest Tower of Cupcakes (10.7m) and the BIGGEST Cupcake Mosaic in the World. In celebration of Nelson Mandela’s centennial birthday, they also crafted a 3m Tall Mandela Cake at Sandton City. https://cupcakesofhope.org/