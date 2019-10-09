SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
contact@sagoodnews.co.za

09
Oct

SA’s Global Competitiveness Improves – back in the 1st league (just!)

by Steuart Pennington

Every year the World Economic Forum publishers the Global Competitiveness Index of 140
countries which essentially ranks countries in terms of their competitiveness as an
investment destination. It has always been considered that the top 60 countries form the
Premier League, the next 80 countries the Second League, and below that ‘failed’ states.

Over the past 5 years our competitiveness has slipped to 67th.

THIS YEAR WE IMPROVED 7 PLACES to 60th

 

WEF GCI 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
South Africa 49 47 61 67 60

In particular our institutions improved from 69/140 to 55/141 – this is important due to
reputation damage in the area of governance in recent years!

Health, also historically a weaker area of SA’s performance improved from 125 to 118

Product market improves from 74 to 69

The Table below summarises where we improved, stayed the same and slipped…

In our next newsletter a more detailed analysis will follow.

Related Posts

October 15, 2019

Is Africa the Poorest Continent or the Most Generous?

0
October 10, 2019

FoodForward SA achieves global recognition for its food security efforts

, 0
October 10, 2019

NEWS ALERT: Cape Town skateboarder tops international ranks ahead of Olympics 2020

0