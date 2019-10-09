SA’s Global Competitiveness Improves – back in the 1st league (just!)

by Steuart Pennington

Every year the World Economic Forum publishers the Global Competitiveness Index of 140

countries which essentially ranks countries in terms of their competitiveness as an

investment destination. It has always been considered that the top 60 countries form the

Premier League, the next 80 countries the Second League, and below that ‘failed’ states.

Over the past 5 years our competitiveness has slipped to 67th.

THIS YEAR WE IMPROVED 7 PLACES to 60th

WEF GCI 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 South Africa 49 47 61 67 60

In particular our institutions improved from 69/140 to 55/141 – this is important due to

reputation damage in the area of governance in recent years!

Health, also historically a weaker area of SA’s performance improved from 125 to 118

Product market improves from 74 to 69

The Table below summarises where we improved, stayed the same and slipped…

In our next newsletter a more detailed analysis will follow.