SA’s Global Competitiveness Improves – back in the 1st league (just!)

by Steuart Pennington
Every year the World Economic Forum publishers the Global Competitiveness Index of 140
countries which essentially ranks countries in terms of their competitiveness as an
investment destination. It has always been considered that the top 60 countries form the
Premier League, the next 80 countries the Second League, and below that ‘failed’ states.
Over the past 5 years our competitiveness has slipped to 67th.
THIS YEAR WE IMPROVED 7 PLACES to 60th
|WEF GCI
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|South Africa
|49
|47
|61
|67
|60
In particular our institutions improved from 69/140 to 55/141 – this is important due to
reputation damage in the area of governance in recent years!
Health, also historically a weaker area of SA’s performance improved from 125 to 118
Product market improves from 74 to 69
The Table below summarises where we improved, stayed the same and slipped…
In our next newsletter a more detailed analysis will follow.