SA’s Magnificent 5 Lauded as Heroes for Walking Hours to Get Dog to Safety

BY TYLER LEIGH VIVIER @TYLERLEIGHV SEP 10, 2020 2,737

Five young boys, now being called the “Magnificent 5”, are being praised for helping a very neglected Labrador to safety, even though it took them hours to walk there.

Cape Town, South Africa (10 September 2020) – Children are so pure of heart, they often take on the most heroic of tasks without even realising what it means to be a hero. Yesterday, five young boys were moved to help a very skinny and scared labrador they found hiding in some bushes.

The Animal Welfare Society of SA shared their heartwarming story and supporters have been praising the Magnificent 5 for the heroic efforts.

The Animal Welfare Society of SA is located in Philippi and offers a full range of veterinary services to the underprivileged and disadvantaged communities of Cape Town. The Society handles about 4,000 animals per month. The Clinic is open 7 days a week to accommodate those that are unable to bring their pets during the week.

“Yesterday afternoon a group of 5 young boys with a timid Labrador in tow knocked on our door for help.

They looked as though they had just crossed the finish line of a marathon and won first prize as they in between hurried breaths excitedly took turns proudly explaining that they had found the dog lying in the bushes and went into great detail about the ingenious plan they hatched to help him.

At first, they whistled and called in the hope that the dog would stand up and follow them but all this gentle old soul could manage was a tail wag.

This inspired the group to look for something to lever the dog up and lead him.

So whilst two stood “guard” over their treasured find the other three went in search of something that would work as a make-shift collar and lead.

Minutes later they were back with an old leather belt that they gently fitted around the dogs neck.

To their amazement, the dog stood up and they hurriedly began the arduous journey that took them along littered footpaths and busy roads.

The trip took them hours to complete and never once did any of them complain or consider giving up.

These determined little “Iron Men” were on a mission – to save their new best friends life.

They will be back to visit on Friday and will receive a Heroes welcome from the team and many more tail wags from this frosty old soul who for now can’t believe his good fortune.

As a token of our appreciation, we will be rewarding their selfless act of kindness with a TEAM AWS SA T-shirt but they deserve all of our love and it would be wonderful if we could raise enough money to buy them a new pair of shoes, a warm top and some food for them and their pets.

Bank Account Details:

Animal Welfare Society of South Africa

Nedbank Current Account

Account number: 114 822 258 8

Branch code: 198765

Swift code: NEDS2AJJ

For more information, please contact us: admin@awscape.org.za “

