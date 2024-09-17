SA’s public service at 1.3 million employees is not large but it is unusually well paid. Business Unity SA benchmarked the pay of the country’s public servants against international norms SA teachers, alone, earn nearly 50% more than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average, and public servants are better paid than the median SA taxpayer. More recently, the National Treasury released the number of public servants earning over R1-million per year has increased by 280% from a decade ago. There are 37,800 public servants in national and provincial governments earning above R1-million per year. The wage bill has moved from R154-billion in 2006 to R679.1-billion in 2024