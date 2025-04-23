Sasol Mzansi Tour 2.0 highlights the social impact of investing in education

Proudly South African fuel brand, Sasol highlighted the importance of reducing the economic barriers to education as part of its Sasol Mzansi Tour 2.0 road trip, that took place from 10-16 April 2025. During this seven-day adventure, the Sasol Mzansi Tour 2.0 competition winners and influencers experienced how the Sasol Friendly Neighbour Campaign is making a difference.

The Sasol Mzansi Tour 2.0 took five Sasol customers and their plus-ones on an unforgettable adventure along South Africa’s coastline, celebrating the country’s beauty, culture, and heritage. They experienced top tourist attractions, local cuisine, and premium accommodations, highlighting the richness of South African travel destinations.

As part of the experience, Sasol donated 1,200 school uniforms to students from underprivileged backgrounds in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. This forms part of Sasol’s commitment to uplifting communities by addressing socioeconomic gaps and supporting development. Mzansi Tour winners and influencers attended the school uniform handover at Sekelani Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal.

They engaged with students, educators, and community members at the handover. This initiative not only provided material support but also inspired students by acknowledging the importance of education in shaping their futures.

Sarel Booyens, Head RSA CSI Programme Execution at Sasol, said: “Millions of schoolchildren face financial barriers to education, including the inability to afford proper school uniforms. Our aim is to ensure that children from underprivileged backgrounds can go to school with dignity and confidence, improving attendance and academic performance.

“The donation reflects Sasol’s people promise, our commitment to community upliftment and social responsibility, and focus on socioeconomic development. By offering uniforms, Sasol aims to address one of the challenges that low-income families face when it comes to educational costs.”

Sekelani Primary School’s Principal, Mrs Londiwe Lorraine Radebe, said: “Uniforms promote unity and equality within the school environment. Providing students with school uniforms does more than just meet a basic need; it instils a sense of pride and belonging, which is essential for learners’ personal and academic growth.”

Sakhikamva High School is an Eastern Cape school that also benefitted from the programme. Mr Lucky Macozoma, said: “Uniforms help to create a more positive and focused learning atmosphere. This initiative will help reduce any feelings of stigma or exclusion among students who cannot afford uniforms, contributing to a more inclusive school environment.”