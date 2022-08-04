SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
04
Aug

SAVE THE DATE: SEE YOUTH in Conversation

Cell C has evolved Take a Girl Child to Work Day into an all-inclusive and holistic youth development programme – SEE YOUTH powered by Cell C. Save the date to our first SEE YOUTH in Conversation taking place Friday, 19 August 2022.

Invitation to follow.

 

 

 

 

