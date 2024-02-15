Sawehedaa and Bophelo Community Based organization held Press Conference – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

It takes Village to raise a child. Sawehendaa and Bophelo Home based organization, based in Soweto, recently organized a Press Conference in conjunction with different stakeholders, namely, Umbuyisa School of Art and Culture, Mnotho Youth Group, Institute of Waste Management, Former drug Addict and former Mrs. Universe Africa 2022.

The event was hosted at SUD Restaurant, Vilakazi street, West, Soweto, on 07 Wednesday February 2024.

The SUD Restaurant was fully packed in the early hours of Wednesday morning by many Soweto community members, Ward Counsellors and local business people to attend the anticipated Press Conference. The purpose of the conference was to make a plea to the National Government to hear their cry for financial assistance.

The focus was on a recently constructed Rehab Centre and the employment of trained staff and run their programs successfully.

Sawehedaa, Bophelo home based organizations, partnered with different stakeholders to form a Forum, where they would engage with community members, schools, private entities that are willing to work together with law enforcement to tackle social illnesses in Soweto. The challenges facing them at large, especially substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, school dropout rates, petty crime, abuse of alcohol, drugs, drug dealers, life without direction, high unemployment and joblessness.

As a former ex-addict Mr. Sphiwe Tshabangu said, ‘I’m grateful to be part of this meeting to come and tell my story on how I overcame drugs at an early age due to peer pressure and not knowing myself and always trying to please the outer world, but the help of this Rehab Centre, I was able to overcome my addiction and today, I’m a better young person’’.

At the end of the Press Conference, it was time for questions and engagement with speakers and community members and form productive networks.