Say goodbye to bad hair days with Native Child’s plant based products – By Amy Wilson

By Amy Wilson

Step into the vibrant world of NativeChild, where every strand tells a story of resilience, empowerment, and natural beauty. Meet Sonto Pooe, the visionary entrepreneur behind the brand, whose journey began with a childhood experience that ignited a passion for redefining haircare.

Picture a young Sonto, aged just eight, her innocence shaken by an ordeal with a hairdresser whose hands wrought discomfort instead of charm. The memory lingered, haunting her nights with restless dreams. But from this discomfort blossomed a vision—a vision to rewrite the narrative of haircare, to infuse it with the richness of nature and the warmth of heritage.

“I knew then that there had to be a better way—a way that celebrates our natural beauty without compromising our comfort,” she says.

The statistics speak volumes—chemical-laden products saturate the haircare market, leaving a trail of damage in their wake. According to a recent study, over 60% of women of colour experience hair breakage due to chemical treatments. “I knew we needed a change,” Sonto asserts, “and NativeChild was my answer.”

In 2016, NativeChild burst onto the scene with its flagship product, the hair growth castor oil. But Sonto’s ambitions stretched far beyond local borders.

“I wanted to create a sanctuary for women of colour; a place where natural beauty is celebrated and embraced. And the numbers speak for themselves—over 80% of NativeChild customers report healthier, stronger hair after using our products,” she says.

But Sonto’s vision extends beyond beauty—it encompasses sustainability and inclusivity.

“Our commitment to sustainability is non-negotiable. Our products are plant based and our salons are eco-friendly. We’re leading the way in this space and we will continue to improve and grow.”

Recognition followed suit—NativeChild clinched the prestigious Clicks Supplier Enterprise Development Award not once, but twice alongside many coveted awards. Today, NativeChild’s reach extends beyond borders, with products gracing the digital shelves of Amazon. They are also available in over 13 Africa countries and in every major retailer in South Africa.

This growth meant an opportunity for Native Child to launch its own brick and mortar salons and stores. They now have three in Johannesburg and recently launched their first Beauty Bar in Cape Town’s bustling V&A Waterfront. In Sonto’s eyes, NativeChild isn’t just a brand—it’s a legacy.

“I want to leave behind a world where natural beauty is celebrated; a world where every woman feels confident and empowered in her own skin,” she declares.

And with NativeChild, Sonto Pooe is doing just that—illuminating the path towards a future where beauty knows no bounds.