The launch of the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) and what it means for female entrepreneurs – By Vuyiswa Ncontsa

By Vuyiswa Ncontsa

“Nobody knows the solution to every problem; rather than blindly following the prescriptions of others, Africans need to think and act for themselves, and learn from their mistakes.” – Wangari Maathai.

For the longest time, research has been showing the measurable impact of educating girls; how profitability increases when women leaders are included; how the presence of women at all levels of governance leads to an increase in policy making that advances women’s rights; how equality is promoted and how the quality of life of women and their families is improved. It is also widely accepted that girls who receive an education are more likely to lead healthy lives, avoid early childbearing and are less likely to marry young. This promotes social inclusion which changes their life trajectories for the better.

Why then do so many African women grow up in lives of hardship when it comes to entrepreneurship and establishing enterprises? The answer might lie in how and who makes the decisions about money. The proportions of funding that go to female-founded and female-led start-ups in Africa have remained appallingly low, according to Max Cuvellier, Head of Mobile for Development (M4D) at GSMA[1]. In his post on Africa: The Big Deal, he shares that 84% of all the funding raised by start-ups in Africa since 2019 ($9.8bn) went to either a single male founder, or a male-only founding team, while 15% of the money went to gender-diverse founding teams and just over 1% of the funding ($146m) went to a single female founder, or female-only founding teams. He goes on to share that since 2019, ‘female only’-funded start-ups have raised 2.5x times less than that of ‘male only’-funded start-ups in September 2022 alone. These shocking statistics make a compelling case for women having to do things for themselves. These numbers show either a lack of understanding of the important role women play as business owners or the deliberate perpetuation of these gross inequalities.

In most events where South African women entrepreneurs convene to discuss their challenges, there are common issues which may be summarised as follows:

Women in the informal sector start small and do so from a need to supplement their income or provide for their families;

Their side hustle never grows beyond this stage and remains a hand to mouth operation;

The lack of a formalised operation hinders access to the necessary capital which perpetuates the economic exclusion;

Lack of business and financial literacy including how debt and equity can be leveraged to grow the business; and

Lack of access to effective networking opportunities that lead to growth of one’s network, access to capital, access to markets, etc.

As women, we can and should do so much more for ourselves through collaboration rather than unnecessarily competing. Secondly, a critical mass of women who understand the difficulties women go through when seeking funding is needed. We need to create supportive spaces of trust, personal and professional growth, enabling access to networks, funding and markets. These spaces of shared ideas, resources and working practice should make it easier to leverage each other’s strength while supporting areas of development. Within the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance[2] (AVPA), we have created spaces where courageous conversations can be had, with the intention of solving some of our own intractable social challenges in Africa. Using the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as our framework, we can learn from others in the continent and collaborate effectively to attract the required capital (grants, debt, venture capital, equity and technical assistance) from those who are committed to social investing, at a time when the traditional sources of international aid and funding are shrinking, which calls for innovative ways of funding social issues through blending public and private finance.

Should you want to explore how we might collaborate and build capacity through Gender Lens Investing, please reach out to vncontsa@avpa.africa and visit www.avpa.africa.

[1] A global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.

[2] A Pan-African network for social investors who collaborate to increase the flow of capital (grants, debt, equity and technical assistance) to Africa, with offices in four countries (South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria).