SboNdaba Dance Is A Community Driven Dance Project That Has Been Making Big Moves – By Tshidiso Masopa

By Tshidiso Masopa

Source: Facebook

South Africa’s love for dancing is unrivalled. Despite the bad news that we hear on an almost daily basis, our dancing shoes are never too far out of reach. SboNdaba Dance is a project focused on uplifting South African communities, along with the dancing industry’s Gross Domestic Income.

Acclaimed choreographer and founder Sbonakaliso Ndaba is fixated on creating jobs for promising dancers within their respective communities – making each one of the project’s graduates fully employable dancers, teachers and entrepreneurs. “When dancers graduate from SboNdaba Dance, they will be competent performers, but more importantly, accredited dance teachers who will be equipped with the skills to earn a living while applying their knowledge to the advantage of their surrounding communities.” says Ndaba.

SboNdaba Dance’s qualification is also recognised by SAQA, The South African Qualifications Authority, making the project a legitimate skills transfer institution. The socially driven project also provides its dancers with the tools needed to provide outreach classes within their communities. This is done to promote dancing as a financially viable career and boost the teaching skills of its students.

Ndaba’s community and economy centred initiative has attracted sponsorship from Extreme, a popular beverage that is responsible for making many non-dancers believe that they can compete with the likes of Michael Jackson!. The brand recently recruited SboNdaba Dance’s performers in its Bula Sekele (Make the circle bigger) dance competition. This is in addition to directly assisting SboNdaba Dance with sponsorship.

“SboNdaba Dance puts purpose into practice with an outcomes-based programme that empowers individuals and creates positive energy for change in their surrounding communities. We are honoured to be part of their exciting and impactful journey powered by the invigorating kick of Extreme”, says Natasha Coppin, Marketing Manager for Extreme.

SboNdaba dance has already produced distinguished dancers, amongst them is Mtheteli Diakavu who was recently recruited to perform at the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues festival earlier this year. The promising dancer is rehearsing to tour with Shona the Musical Choir, a popular musical that brings together a mixed cast of black and white characters, highly unusual in African musicals.

It’s clear that SboNdaba Dance and its talented performers will be dancing to the tune of success for years, and hopefully generations, to come.