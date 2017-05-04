School Entrepreneurship Competition: Register Now! 

School Enterprise Challenge Awards: Register NOW for 2017

The School Enterprise Challenge is an international awards programme for schools around the world with up to $50,000 in prizes available for the most entrepreneurial schools, teachers and students.

This free programme guides and supports teachers and students to set up real school businesses. In the process, students develop essential skills in business and entrepreneurship in a practical, fun and innovative way. As well as being a fantastic learning experience, the programme helps students generate extra income for their school or a social cause of their choice.

In 2016, over 80 schools from South Africa took part; planning and setting up a wide variety of school businesses ranging from a school tuck shop to vegetable growing and selling and even a car wash!

A student at Hillcrest high School in Kwa-Zulu Natal explains just how much impact the programme has had: “The School Enterprise Challenge definitely helped me set up my own business. In fact, it almost completely reshaped my perception of business. It introduced me to the prospect of businesses having a much greater role to play in society.”

Registration is NOW OPEN! We are encouraging schools to register before Friday 26th May 2017 if they wish to have plenty of time to plan their business, receive feedback from our team and be eligible for prizes and an award level certificate in 2017.

Schools can find out more and register for free on our website:

www.schoolenterprisechallenge.org