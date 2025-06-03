School is Cool March – By Tholakele Mbonani

By : Tholakele Mbonani

Marching for the Future: School Is Cool NPC and Sizwesethu Primary Lead the Way for Child Protection Week

In a bold and heartening show of unity, School Is Cool NPC, in collaboration with Sizwesethu Primary School, took to the streets on Thursday, May 29th, to mark South Africa’s annual Child Protection Week. The march, which drew participation from learners, educators, parents, and community members, was not only a public event but a powerful statement: every child matters, and their rights must be safeguarded at all costs.

The event began in the morning as children gathered in anticipation, proudly wearing their uniforms and holding brightly colored banners. Many signs bore slogans such as “Protect Our Children”, “My Safety, My Right”, and “Stop Child Abuse”. As the march wound through the streets of Kwatsaduza the energy was electric, attracting the attention of residents and onlookers who cheered the group on.

A March with a Mission

Child Protection Week, observed annually across South Africa, is a vital campaign aimed at promoting awareness around children’s rights and highlighting the importance of shielding them from violence, abuse, exploitation, and neglect. For School Is Cool NPC, an organization deeply rooted in educational and community development, the week presented an opportunity not only to raise awareness but to ignite a sense of responsibility in every member of society.

“We believe it is not enough to talk about child protection in classrooms and boardrooms—we must take it to the streets and into the hearts of our communities,” said Sipho Sithole, President of School Is Cool NPC. “Every voice matters, and today, our children are using their powerfully.”

Community-Driven Action

What made the event particularly impactful was the strong involvement of community members. Parents walked alongside their children, educators led chants, and community leaders gave short addresses at the end of the march, reinforcing the theme of collective responsibility. Sizwesethu Primary School, a long-standing institution in the area, demonstrated its commitment not only to academic excellence but also to the holistic development and safety of its learners.

The principal of Sizwesethu Primary, P Gule, shared heartfelt words during the event: “As a school, we are more than just a place of learning, we are a sanctuary. We must all be guardians of our children’s safety, whether at school, at home, or in the broader community.”

Lasting Impact

Beyond the day’s activities, the march sparked conversations among families and educators alike about the importance of reporting abuse, understanding children’s rights, and being proactive in creating safe environments. Information pamphlets were distributed, and local social workers were on hand to answer questions and guide parents and guardians.

The march’s success has inspired plans for further outreach and collaboration between School Is Cool NPC, schools, and local organizations in Kwatsaduza. With the positive momentum generated, stakeholders are committed to making child protection a year-round priority, not just a week-long campaign.

In a world where headlines are often filled with discouraging news, events like this stand out as beacons of hope. By uniting for a cause as noble as child protection, School Is Cool NPC and Sizwesethu Primary School have reminded that real change begins with real action and that our children’s future is worth marching for.