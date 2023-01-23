School Media: A South African Media Company Putting a Spin On Advertising – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Kheti Ngwenya is a natural-born hustler. The young Soweto-born entrepreneur embarked on his career in business at the tender age of 19. Ngwenya set up shop outside of his aunt’s saloon, selling fireworks and hair products.

Now aged 31, Ngwenya has realised his dream of uplifting South African communities through a remarkably innovative business venture.

SchoolMedia is a project that provides brands with the opportunity to engage with learners in schools. Through the use of outdoor signage, school activations, and displays – SchoolMedia is making brand-curated messages available to hundreds and thousands of people that spend the bulk of their year in schools.

Teachers, students, ground staff, and parents form part of Ngwenya’s targeted audience.

“We rent space from the school to use their walls or bathrooms for brands to post information about their campaigns such as health and hygiene, bursaries, sports, or as per the client’s brief. The advertising revenue goes back to uplifting the school,” Ngwenya says.

Brands that partner with SchoolMedia aren’t the only beneficiaries of this creative community-centric advertising business. Beyond the jobs that Ngwenya has been able to create, schools are paid directly by SchoolMedia for “rental space”.

This allows schools to improve their infrastructure and provides an additional source of income. In essence, SchoolMedia is empowering schools to increase their net profits.

It’s a win-win-win situation.

SchoolMedia was not only created to service the commercial interests of companies, the project also aims to keep individuals within the education ecosystem informed and engaged about brand messages. Health, sports, education, and hygiene are all subjects that the youth should be learning more about: even if it’s through medium to large corporations.

SchoolMedia is growing at a promising rate. So far, the project works with over 9000 schools.

“We know that our market is small. We have got one direct competitor, and by moving digital we don’t have competition in that space. According to StatsSA, 26.6m of the population is below the age of 24, so you can see that we have got access to quite a huge number of the population. Some say the youth don’t have buying power, but who goes to buy bread, and who decides on the brand name?”

SchoolMedia is a South African asset that is destined for even more greatness. Their focus on school development goes beyond big profit margins, SchoolMedia is genuinely passionate about informing the youth. Ngwenya has the game down to a science. He gives back to the community and our country’s education system – but he’s also made brand messages more intriguing.

Contact details:

Website: schoolmedia.co.za