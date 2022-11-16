ADRIAN GORE and his Goal of a 5 minute Mile – What’s his Case?

By Steuart Pennington

I recently came across the following “ At the end of September, Discovery Group Chief Executive, Adrian Gore, launched a challenge on LinkedIn, setting himself a goal of running a mile in 5 minutes – or as close as possible to it – by end November. While this goal is an ambitious personal endeavour for a 58-year-old CEO, its scope is much broader than Adrian and running.”

I was intrigued, why go public about this personal goal? Being Discovery CEO the importance of exercise is obvious, and being a Discovery member myself I am fully aware of the incentives offered for regular activity and fitness. So when I read “It aims to demonstrate the positive impact of physical activity – whether pursued as an amateur or athlete” I did think, “Well, what’s new?

Positive Impact of Goal Setting

But it was the next section that intrigued me, “But more importantly, it is about the positive impact of the power of goal setting, given that it generates purpose and agency, and triggers motivation that would otherwise have laid dormant.”

So, I downloaded and read the article, I found Gore’s writings unusual, so different to what many of the ‘management guru’s’ write, it gave a very different perspective of ‘strategy’ and ‘goal setting’ which is the bread and butter of most ‘leadership’ best sellers. Many of his statements really resonated for me personally:

“Our data shows that improving from no exercise to just one physically-active day per week results in a 35% reduced risk of death. Exercise is also a powerful trigger event, stimulating other healthy behaviours, and has beneficial effects all-round, including on mental health and resilience.

“Regardless, a goal needs to be both inspiring and a stretch – I’m setting a goal, not a target.

“Why set this personal goal now when times are difficult and complex? People around the world are anxious: there is war in Ukraine and economic uncertainty, amongst other difficulties. In South Africa, my home country, there are power blackouts causing considerable difficulty and anger, contributing to a negative narrative.

“When the environment or climate is trying, we can shape our wellbeing and longevity by setting future-oriented goals that generate purpose and positivity.

“When we set goals, we trigger potent levels of focus and motivation; and consequently, create unimaginable stretch in our potential that otherwise lies dormant and undiscovered.

“We seem to let life happen to us in older age, surrendering as opposed to taking back our power as we did in our youth – and hence lose out on the profound sense of self-determination, purpose and meaning that goals generate.

Being 72 myself, the above really got me thinking. So, next year Adrian I’m going to set myself goals around five areas:

Exercise

Diet

Contribution to my immediate community

Gratitude for my country and its people

Family

Your point about goals vs targets is important, I will set myself a 15%-20% stretch, hopefully encouraging me to do things I have not done before.

You have 15 days left ‘till the end of November – Good Luck!

For the full article https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/can-58-year-old-ceo-run-5-minute-mile-power-during-complex-gore/?

Adrian Gore’s hope is that through this challenge, others will be inspired to set their own goals – whatever they may be.

Also, there is also a powerful societal component to the campaign, whereby, in partnership with the Discovery Foundation, an additional five sub-specialists will be funded to participate in a partnership with the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston.