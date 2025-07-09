Sesame Workshop SA Celebrates 25 Years With a Call To South Africans To Put Children First!

For the past 25 years, Takalani Sesame has been a trusted companion to millions of South African children, sparking joy and encouraging curiosity and lifelong learning. Since 2000, Sesame Workshop South Africa – the non-profit organisation behind Takalani Sesame – has worked tirelessly to promote early education, health and wellbeing through beloved characters, programmes and culturally relevant stories.

This year, Sesame Workshop South Africa marks a quarter century of impact by entering a bold new chapter through a forward-focused partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) aimed at driving early childhood development (ECD) registration across the country.

The partnership forms part of the Bana Pele (Putting Children First) campaign with thw Department of Basic Education (DBE)

Over the past 25 years, Takalani Sesame has transformed early childhood education in South Africa. What began as a pioneering television show has become a cultural mainstay, reaching over 7 million viewers and being embraced by 95% of households with young children. From launching the world’s first HIV-positive Muppet, Kami, to earning a Peabody Award for its “Talk to Me” special, Takalani Sesame has helped shape national conversations on inclusion, health and wellbeing.

In recent years, Sesame Workshop South Africa has deepened its commitment to inclusion by actively supporting fathers and male caregivers. Initiatives like the “Bond Through Play” campaign and male caregiver workshops have empowered thousands of men to take a more active role in their children’s development – reshaping traditional norms and promoting gender equality at home. These efforts, along with Emmy-nominated specials and nationally awarded programming, contribute to a legacy rooted in joyful learning and bold innovation.

“For 25 years, Takalani Sesame has stood for smarter, stronger and kinder children,” explains Dr Onyinye Nwaneri, Managing Director of Sesame Workshop South Africa. “So, as we celebrate this milestone, we are thrilled to join hands with the Department of Basic Education to deepen our impact.

The Bana Pele campaign urges parents and guardians to support their local ECD centres to get registered with the DBE. Registration is free, and essential to accessing government support, including the recently announced R10 billion that will increase the value of the ECD subsidy and enable many more poor children to access early learning opportunities at registered centres. The drive aims to ensure that more children can benefit from compliant, safe and high-quality early learning environments.

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, welcomed the collaboration. “Children are South Africa’s greatest assets and this partnership with Sesame Workshop aligns with our vision to put our youngest citizens first and prioritise early learning as a national imperative,” she said. “By registering with the Department, parents and centres are helping secure brighter futures for our youngest citizens.”

The Bana Pele registration drive not only improves access to learning but also ensures safety and quality through a clear compliance process. ECD centres can track and improve their standards – moving from Bronze to Silver and Gold accreditation levels – with ongoing support from government and partners that share their vision and commitment, like Sesame Workshop.

“This campaign is about much more than just celebrating 25 years of success; it’s also a call to action to the nation to work together to make sure no child is left behind,” Dr Nwaneri points out. “Whether it’s through registering, ensuring early stimulation of children or simply spreading the word, everyone has a role to play in ensuring every child has the opportunity to be the best they can be.”

About Sesame Workshop International South Africa

Sesame Workshop International South Africa is the local affiliate of Sesame Workshop. For over 25 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts.

Since 2000, Sesame Workshop International South Africa has been dedicated to advancing early childhood development to foster the cognitive, emotional, and social development of children, empowering them to grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

Through our flagship programme, Takalani Sesame, we engage children and families across the nation with a broad range of educational content on television, radio and digital platforms. Our outreach programmes includes empowering ECD practitioners, foundation phase teachers, government stakeholders, social workers, parents and the community at large.

Guided by research and expertise, we are committed to supporting caregivers and educators by providing trusted resources that enrich the lives of children. We strive to be a caregiver’s valued partner, and a child’s trusted friend.

To learn more, visit Sesame Workshop International South Africa and connect with us on LinkedIn, or follow Takalani Sesame on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.