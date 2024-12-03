SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Sharpeville gears up for Lukasi Parks annual soccer tournament 2024

The Lukasi Parks Foundation’s Annual Soccer Tournament is back, kicking off from 7–15 December 2024 at the James Soccer Ground in Sharpeville. This much-anticipated community event is about more than soccer — it’s a platform for young players to showcase their talent, with scouts from IberCup and support from sponsors like Vuma empowering the next generation of football stars.

Founded by Luka “Lukastro” Dlamini, the tournament also champions community upliftment, from revitalising parks to supporting families with meals, school shoes, and more. With notable figures like retired referee Victor Hlungwani and past participant Relebohile Mofokeng involved, it promises to inspire both on and off the field.

