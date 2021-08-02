Sho Madjozi Takes Home the Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year Award at the SAMAs

Sho Madjozi wins the Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year at the 27th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for her project ‘What A Life.’ Other nominees in the Sofnfree Female Artist of The Year category included reggae singer Reign Afrika, Afro-pop sensation Nomcebo Zikode and gospel stars Bucy Radebe, and HLE.

In 2019, singer and poet, Sho Madjozi, real name Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif (29) won the Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year awards at the South African Music Awards. Some of her biggest hits include John Cena, Kona, Wakanda Forever and Huku. She has also performed alongside renowned celebrities in the music industry including Chris Martin, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and The Weeknd.

“Well done to the 2021 Female Artist of the Year, Sho Madjozi” said the brand team at Sofnfree, the category’s sponsor. “We applaud Sho Madjozi’s talent, creativity and sheer girl power. She stands for everything our brand Sofnfree does – self-expression, and we’d like to extend our congratulations for helping to redefine, reinvent and reimagine the music industry. Thank you to SAMA27 for an amazing event, and for supporting and recognizing South African talent.”

As part of its sponsorship, Sofnfree also hosted a Youth Month competition, giving a talented and aspiring video journalist the opportunity to interview SAMA nominees backstage, and build their media resumé.

Yolanda Buthelezi, 25, from KwaZulu-Natal, won the competition, and had the opportunity to not only meet celebs, but learn more about the entertainment and media industry.

“Winning the Sofnfree competition was an exceptional experience, giving me the tools to be a better presenter, and insight into an industry I love so much,” said Buthelezi.

“Thanks to Sofnfree for encouraging self-expression and giving me the chance to meet such incredible people, and a platform to showcase my skills.”

For more information on the SAMAs and to see the full list of winners, go to www.samusicawards.co.za. To follow the news and conversations, head to the SAMA Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also check out Sofnfree Facebook and Instagram pages for further updates.