Shoprite and Checkers aid relief efforts in Western Cape communities

Shoprite and Checkers immediately took action to assist Western Cape communities that were hardest hit by this weekend’s extreme weather in the province.

Warm meals, non-perishable groceries, hygiene packs and blankets – valued at hundreds of thousands of Rands – are being distributed in partnership with Gift of the Givers to reach those in need swiftly. The Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens are on the ground in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, serving warm meals to the over 1 000 residents who were displaced over the weekend, while an additional three Mobile Soup Kitchens are on standby to serve in other affected communities.

Refreshments were also donated to emergency and frontline workers aiding relief efforts, including fires, in the Cape Winelands.

“We are committed to supporting the communities that we are a part of during times of disaster and remain in close contact with the relevant relief organisations to determine what aid is required and how we can be of further support,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, Head of Sustainability and CSI at the Shoprite Group.

Customers wishing to support relief efforts can donate as little as R5 to the #ActForChange Fund at the till points in all Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide. The Fund was launched in March 2016, specifically in response to South Africans wishing to assist communities affected by disasters. 100% of donations collected go to local, vetted beneficiary organisations.