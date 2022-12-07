Shoprite and Checkers helps create 30 more jobs with new toys from recycled material

From delicious roasts to proudly SA gifts – the ultimate festive wish list at Shoprite and Checkers

Let Shoprite and Checkers be your secret Santa this festive season, with a range of exciting new products and innovations available at supermarket prices.

Here is a Christmas wish list of standout options to create the perfect festive feast at a price that will have you ‘Merrily on High’.

Lunch is served

It’s not a South African Christmas lunch without at least a few different kinds of meat on the table.

Gammon is always a favourite, and the Limited-Edition Boneless Gammon won ‘best buy’ in the Fair Lady 2022 Christmas Test House.

Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets were the first to introduce maple-infused and easy-carve gammons to South Africa – and they’ll once again be on shelves alongside other perfect festive favourites like boneless brisket, stuffed chicken, pork belly, and leg of lamb.

Four other easy-prep meats are also on the menu this year, including Thor’s Hammer, cut from the shin of the best quality A-Grade Beef, Shaped Gammon glazed to perfection, Stuffed Pork Belly Roll, Stuffed Chicken (spiced and ready to cook) and the Simple Truth Easy Carve Leg of Lamb.

Say cheese!

Checkers stocks the largest selection of local and imported cheeses in South Africa.

Impress guests by creating a Charcuterie masterpiece with the new Forage and Feast Basil Pesto Wreath

The bread has a space in the centre that fits the Forage and Feast French Camembert Soft Cheese , and the two can be baked together for an ideal centrepiece.

Add your favourite cheeses from our range of cheese, cold meats, some fruit and preserves – and voila!

Easy desserts

A range of delicious desserts are on offer – from the traditional Christmas cakes made with KWV 10 brandy to vegan fruit cake made by small supplier Yum Baker who is supplying a range of baked goods to 40 Checkers stores in Johannesburg.

Forage and Feast offers two new trifles this year – Luxury Gingerbread and Peach and Sparkling Wine, which was a ‘best buy’ in the Fair Lady 2022 Christmas Test House.

There are three new Christmas cakes and steamed puddings to look forward to. These include:

a Trio of Festive Squares which are perfect as party favours;

which are perfect as party favours; a limited-edition Forage and Feast Chocolate Steamed Pudding with cherries and a decadent chocolate sauce;

and a Limited-Edition gluten-free fruit loaf with traditional fruit.

gluten-free fruit loaf with traditional fruit. Look out for the new mini mince pie value packs on shelves. These are available in multiple flavours, including blueberry, chocolate, and vanilla.

Gluten-free mince pies are also available from Checkers.

Toys galore

As South Africa’s biggest toy retailer, Shoprite and Checkers will again beat any toy price if a competitor store advertises an identical item at a lower price this festive season.

The two supermarket chains are also the exclusive stockist of locally produced Zeus Building Blocks that are made from recycled materials.

Toys exclusive to Checkers include Fast & Furious and Jurassic World themed ranges, brand new Glo Up dolls and various Barbie Dolls and accessories which are all expected to be top-sellers.

Festive table décor

Whether you’re braaiing or preparing a whole spread, ensure that your table looks the part. Shoprite and Checkers offer a range of fresh-cut flowers, table-top Christmas trees, crackers and more.

Locally-grown poinsettias are available in Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores nationwide for under R100.

are available in Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores nationwide for under R100. Selected flowers ranges and pot plants are available for purchase on the Sixty60 app.

Forage and Feast offers a new premium range of crackers containing gifts such as mini salt shakers, olive oil pourers, ground coffee, mini whisks, mini truffle flavoured olive oil and mini graters.

Raise a glass

While some champagne producers may be experiencing stock shortages, Shoprite and Checkers customers are luckily spoilt for choice.

Both supermarkets offer a range of bubbly to fit every pocket and every palate: from the affordable Tiqitini Moscato Light Sparkling Wine , which retails for just R54,99, to premium champagnes such as the Louis Roederer Rosé Cristal Champagne .

Odd Bins Cap Classique starts from just R99 and is available exclusively from Checkers, which also has the biggest range of prosecco in the country.

It gets better and better: Checkers has also just launched an exclusive French Champagne, Charles Mignon, for under R500.

Checkers offers a wide range of premium Cognac and Champagne Cognac, including the newly launched Fine Champagne Cognac, De Luze , which is available exclusively to Checkers.

A number of online exclusives, and more than 60 gift packs, are also available from LiquorShop .

Gifts that last

Small appliances make for the perfect gift.

The small appliance of the year is surely the air fryer, Shoprite and Checkers have a wide selection available from leading brands including Philips, Kenwood, Ottimo, Platinum and Russell Hobbs.

Checkers also stocks a new and exclusive range called Russell Hobbs Desire, which includes a toaster, kettle, hand mixer, food processor, stick and jug blenders.

Back to nature

Checkers has recently opened its third specialist Outdoor store stocking everything from braai accessories to camping chairs, tents, high-tech gadgets and more.

Over the festive season customers can shop over 90 different soft and hard cooler boxes, perfect for outdoor parties, picnics and camping trips.

Bush Baby by Bush Tek is a new outdoor range in Checkers and Checkers Hyper, and includes canvas tent, director chair, rolling and folding mattress, and canvas gazebo.

Shoprite and Checkers stores will also sell over 60 different camp chairs available from R149 to R899 each.

