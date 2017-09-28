Shoprite Gets it Right

Shoprite creates 820 new jobs in one week

This week the Shoprite Group created more than 820 new job opportunities with the opening of 14 new stores across 6 different provinces in South Africa.

The Group is South Africa’s largest private sector employer and created 6 027 new jobs in the 2017 financial year. This trend is set to continue with a total of 82 new Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave and LiquorShop supermarkets scheduled to open in the 2018 financial year, compared to the 72 new supermarkets opened in 2017.

Commenting on the Group’s strategic expansion programme, CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said: “Over the past year 2.4% more customers voted with their feet and wallets to buy at our stores and we processed over 1 billion transactions. This proves that we are giving our customers what they need at prices they can afford.”

New stores are positioned in areas not previously served by the Group’s supermarkets or in those showing strong population growth. The 14 new supermarkets opening this week include:

Shoprite (Delft, Western Cape and Phola Park, Mpumalanga)

Checkers (Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal and Table Bay, Western Cape)

Usave (Aberdeen, Eastern Cape and Gandlanani, Limpopo)

Checkers LiquorShop (Cornubia, KwaZulu-Natal and Table Bay, Western Cape)

Shoprite LiquorShop (Delft, Western Cape; Shongoane, Limpopo; Hartswater, Northern Cape; Phola Park, Mpumalanga; Komatipoort, Mpumalanga and Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga)

Prepared by: Adele Kruger-Taljaard

Contact: 021 980 1742 or ataljaard@shoprite.co.za