Shoprite Gives Learners Access to Education with School Fee Competition

Shoprite is helping to ease the burden of rising education costs by giving more than 500 learners the opportunity to have their 2021 school fees paid for.

Considering the pressures many households are under given the current economic environment and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing number of families are finding themselves simply unable to afford rising school fees, but thanks to Shoprite’s annual ‘Class Of’ competition hundreds of deserving school learners could have their school fees paid for.

The Class of 2021 competition calls on learners from Grade 1 to Grade 12 across South Africa to gather pen and paper and submit a short essay or creative drawing by 7 February describing what they wish to be when they grow up. The competition is an opportunity for Shoprite to support the country’s brightest young learners who demonstrate creativity and are able to dream big.

Learners can enter online at www.shoprite.co.za or via WhatsApp by adding Shoprite (+2787 240 5709) as a contact and following the instructions. By entering, they stand a chance to win R5 000 towards their education. Terms and conditions apply.

“The objective of this competition is to inspire our future leaders to dream big and forms part of Shoprite’s commitment to uplifting the communities in which it operates by creating opportunities through education, ” says Willie Peters, General Manager: Marketing at Shoprite.

Further to the annual ‘Class Of’ competition, the Shoprite Group also partners with early childhood development (ECD) centres and annually invests more than R17 million in its bursary programme.