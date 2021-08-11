Shoprite Group is Restoring Operations in Record Time

The Shoprite Group has reopened 89 stores in the past three weeks as the business works day and night to restore operations disrupted by unrest.

Determined to rapidly rebuild and restock stores damaged during the recent unrest, employees have been working tirelessly, enabling the Group to quickly reopen stores and keep serving its customers.

The efforts and determination of the Group to prevent looting and damage, and to clean up and restore operations following the unrest, have been exceptional. Loss prevention, supply chain, fleet management and in-store teams stepped up immediately and have been critical in the reopening process. The support of customers and their offers to help with clean-ups has been overwhelming.

“All of these efforts to re-open and rebuild our business and serve our communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng reflect the strength and resilience of our teams and our operations,” a spokesperson for the Group said. “We were able to spring into action and quickly restore our operations with as limited disruption as possible and ensured job security for thousands of employees.”

The Group has also been innovative in order to be able to continue to provide customers with essential goods, using alternatives such as container stores.

It has sent its Usave eKasi trucks (mobile stores) into affected communities to ensure food security, and packed and distributed thousands of food hampers for people in need in affected communities.

The Group has also donated R1 million to the Shoprite Act For Change Fund for use by vetted organisations involved in relief efforts to help communities rebuild. The Fund is managed by the Group, on behalf of its customers, and all donations collected go to organisations working directly on relief efforts in the areas that need it most. Customers can add a contribution to their purchases at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave till points nationwide or online via the Computicket website.

The Shoprite Group continues to ensure it saves jobs and can contribute to the economy and its recovery by reopening as quickly as possible.