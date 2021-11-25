Shoprite Group Steps in to Help Those Affected by Garden Route Floods

The Shoprite Group has stepped in to help those affected by the devastating floods along the Garden Route.
On learning of the flooding, the Group immediately dispatched a Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchen from Cape Town, which arrived in George on Tuesday morning. The Mobile Soup Kitchen continues to serve warm meals to those displaced and affected by the floods, and it will remain in the area for as long as necessary.
It has also redirected all donations to its Act for Change Fund in the Western Cape to the Gift of the Givers, who are assisting with relief efforts on the ground.
Customers wishing to support the relief efforts can do so by donating as little as R5 to the Act for Change Fund at till points in all Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave throughout the Western Cape.