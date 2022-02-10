Shoprite Quick to Assist Flooded Mamelodi Community

Shoprite was quick to assist community members affected by the floods in Mamelodi, Tshwane this past weekend.



A Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchen served cups of warm soup to the more than 400 people housed at the Mamelodi Community Hall. In addition, the retailer donated food parcels containing cooking oil, instant soup, rice, samp, beans and other non-perishables for distribution by the Red Cross Society and #Not in My Name community organisation.