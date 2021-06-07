Shoprite Steps in to Assist in Johannesburg Hospital Water Crisis

he Shoprite Group has heeded the call from Gift of the Givers to assist in the water crisis currently crippling Johannesburg hospitals – and it has empowered customers to donate directly to the humanitarian organisation’s work on the ground.

The Group will use its Act for Change Fund till-point donation facility to raise funds for Gift of the Givers’ efforts on the ground at the affected hospitals. At the same time, the Shoprite Group will be donating 2 000 litres of bottled water to both locations.

The Group’s Act for Change fund is perfectly positioned to help the public make quick and easy donations to assist in times of disasters like these.

Shoppers can donate towards the Johannesburg hospitals water crisis at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave. Customers can contribute simply by asking the cashiers to add as little as R5 to their grocery purchase.

The Act For Change Fund launched in March 2016 after customers enquired how they too could help drought-stricken communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State at the time, and it’s grown into an ideal way for the public to show solidarity and support when it’s most needed.

The Shoprite Group manages the Fund on behalf of its customers and all donations will be paid over to Gift of the Givers’ efforts to avert the water crisis at these Johannesburg hospitals. There are no administrative costs.

“The Shoprite Group is consistently among the first to respond to disasters of this nature, and we’re immensely grateful to the Gift of the Givers who are working tirelessly on the ground to avert a disaster. We would also like to urge our customers who haven’t yet donated to the Act for Change fund to do so at their local Shoprite, Checkers or Usave store.”

– Sanjeev Raghubir, Group Sustainability Manager