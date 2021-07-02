Sigma Connected launches title sponsorship of the Lions Carling Currie Cup team this weekend with the British & Irish Lions match

Sigma Connected is delighted to announce its sponsorship as title holder for the Lions Carling Currie Cup 2021 season – launching the partnership at this weekend’s match against the British & Irish Lions at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, 3 July.

Johannesburg and Cape Town based Sigma, which offers “white label” customer contact centre services across the energy, water, retail, and financial services sectors, will also have its logo on the team’s playing shorts later this year during the United Rugby Championship in Europe.

Gary Gilburd, chief executive of the Sigma Connected Group said: “It is an absolute privilege to be a new title sponsor for the Lions’.

“To have our brand appearing on the player’s shirts for the first time on Saturday evening in the showpiece match against the British and Irish Lions is a wonderful way to kick-off our partnership.

“We are sure Lions fans are in for a great match and we are thrilled that we can be associated with such a huge sporting event here in Johannesburg.

“As a business we are expanding with hundreds of new jobs set to be filled by the end of this year – but we also want to see our partnership with the club develop in the future and play our part in supporting the club, its fans, and the next generation of young Lions.”

“It is a huge honour to have an international company of Sigma stature involved in this weekend match. The British and Irish Lions only visit us every 12 years, so we feel it is apt that we have Sigma, a multi-award-winning company with us on this day.

This new partnership also sees Sigma partner with us for the local Carling Currie Cup tournament, and in our preparations as we head North for the United Rugby Championship later this year,” said Lions Rugby Company (Pty) Ltd. CEO, Rudolf Straeuli.

Pieter Burger, MD of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd, welcomed Sigma on board as a member of the Lions family, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Sigma Connected and are looking forward to an exciting partnership and journey with them. We want to thank them for their trust and passion in the Lions brand.”