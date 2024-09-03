SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Simon Valoi convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison: A major blow to rhino horn trafficking in Mozambique and South Africa

Photo: Twitter / @julianrademeyer

The Hague, the Netherlands, 22 August 2024 – In a significant victory against rhino horn trafficking, Simon Valoi, also known as “Navara”, and Paulo Zucula, two notorious figures in the illegal rhino horn trade, have been convicted and sentenced respectively to 27 and 24 years in prison in Mozambique. This decisive action, following their arrest in July 2022 by the Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (SERNIC) with the support of the Wildlife Justice Commission, is expected to severely disrupt wildlife trafficking networks across southern Africa.

