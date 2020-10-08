Singita Honoured to Receive Three Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

7 October 2020 – Condé Nast Traveler has just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Singita lodges recognised in three categories:

#1 in Africa Resorts: Singita Sasakwa Lodge (Singita Grumeti, Tanzania);

#5 in Africa Resorts: Singita Pamushana Lodge (Malilangwe Reserve, Zimbabwe);

#2 in South Africa Resorts: Singita Boulders Lodge (Sabi Sand, South Africa)

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences in various categories around the globe. Their choices are widely regarded as the world’s best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports and cruises in the eyes of travellers.

“We are immensely proud of our lodge teams in South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe who consistently deliver an exceptional guest experience. In an impossibly tough year for tourism, it fills us with pride to receive such prestigious awards, voted for by our guests. We are humbled and even more determined to pursue our 100-year purpose to protect these wildlife areas so that more visitors can truly experience the healing power of nature and return to reset on an African safari,”

says Luke Bailes, Singita Founder & Executive Chairman.