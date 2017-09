Singita Sabi Sand recently picked up the coveted Conde Nast Traveller UK Reader’s Choice Award for Best Hotel in the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean with Singita Grumeti following closely behind at number 3.

We’re also incredibly proud to announce that last Tuesday evening, Singita won the award for Conservation & Sustainability at the PURE Life Experiences awards ceremony held in Marrakech in recognition of our solar and sustainable energy initiatives at Singita Kruger National Park.