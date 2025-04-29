This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Feed the Nation Foundation – five years of connection, community upliftment, and empowerment. And what better way to celebrate than with a joyful afternoon at Sinothando Children’s Home in Khayelitsha.

In partnership with Pick n Pay, the Foundation delivered groceries worth R5,000 to the home, igniting smiles among all who were present. The visit was made even more special as it coincided with the 70th birthday of Violet Lindiwe Ntshona – the much-loved founder of Sinothando and a pillar of the Khayelitsha community.

Violet, who is passionate about protecting and educating children, has dedicated her life to creating a safe and supportive space for vulnerable youth. The donation forms part of Feed the Nation’s ongoing support for the home, recognising the vital role it plays in the community.

As the Foundation celebrates five years of making a difference, it remains steadfast in its mission to address immediate nutritional needs while also championing resilience, growth, and long-term empowerment.

The afternoon ended on a sweet note with chocolate treats for the children ahead of the Easter period, and a beautiful birthday cake in celebration of Violet’s remarkable contribution to the community.