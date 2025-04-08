Toyota SA and YES partnership drives youth employment in the automotive sector

Toyota South Africa and the Youth Employment Service (YES) are celebrating the conclusion of Toyota’s sixth YES programme, which has equipped 712 young South Africans – 63% of them being women – with valuable skills to advance their careers in this future-facing sector.

The automotive sector, contributing 4.3% to the country’s gross domestic product and accounting for 18.1% of total exports, has been a leading participant in addressing youth unemployment through the YES programme. Toyota SA has demonstrated exceptional commitment to addressing youth unemployment in this sector, having created work opportunities for 4,096 youth across six successful YES programmes since the beginning of its partnership.

“The automotive sector has been instrumental in our mission to combat youth unemployment,” says Ravi Naidoo, CEO of YES. “Toyota SA has been an outstanding client, having consistently invested in youth development year after year. Their commitment has not only changed thousands of young lives but has also strengthened South Africa’s most crucial export sector.”

“At Toyota SA, we believe in developing skills that drive both our industry and the nation forward,” says Zandile Zondo, Senior Manager: B-BBEE & Corporate Citizenship at Toyota SA. “Through our partnership with YES, we’ve been able to create meaningful work experiences that prepare youth for careers in an increasingly technological and sustainability-focused automotive sector. The enthusiasm and growth we’ve witnessed in these young people reinforces our commitment to this programme.”

The YES programme serves as a bridge between unemployed youth and potential employers, providing 12-month work experiences that upskill youth in key sectors.

Toyota’s YES participants have gained experience across various roles, from education to logistics and manufacturing, business development, technology and sales. This diversity of roles ensures youth develop transferable skills applicable throughout the automotive value chain.

The automotive sector has created a total of 23,881 jobs through the YES programme, with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) contributing 15,414 of those opportunities and component manufacturers adding another 5,641. This represents 13.25% of all annual YES job placements.

As the automotive industry evolves toward electric vehicles and green initiatives, YES will be working with the sector to place youth in roles that position young South Africans at the forefront of technological innovation.

Toyota’s commitment to YES highlights the crucial role that industry leaders play in addressing South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis while simultaneously developing the skilled workforce needed to drive future growth.