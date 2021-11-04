SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
Skills for Prosperity

An innovative and ambitious programme by the British government, has invested £75 million to support education and skills systems across nine fast growing economies by equipping young and marginalised groups, including women, with the skills needed by industry.

 

In South Africa, the investment is focussed on technical and vocational education training.  In partnership with Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator and implementation partners, the Institute of Plumbing of South Africa (IOPSA), the National Business Initiative (NBI), and BluLever Education, the programme aims to skill 200 marginalised young people for income-earning opportunities using technical skills. Additionally, a further 100 underemployed young people will be assisted in gaining a formal qualification, which will improve their earnings and career prospects.

