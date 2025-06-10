Skip the Degree, Fast-Track Your Tech Career: Solving South Africa’s Skills Gap

By Jessica Hawkey, redAcademy

Traditionally, a university education was considered a safe bet for career success – but with today’s rapid pace of change, school leavers now have more options than previously.

In fact, depending on your career path, choosing an alternative training provider which allows for on-the-job learning could actually give you more flexibility and allow you to reach career milestones faster.

Technology is moving so quickly that it’s difficult for university education to keep up, with degrees focusing largely on theoretical knowledge with little real-world experience.

Yet with advancements like AI and cloud fundamentally reshaping the way companies operate, students risk spending time and money on education that is out of touch with employer needs. As a result, young graduates struggle to find suitable work because they don’t have experience.

It’s estimated that only around half of IT graduates are considered fully prepared for immediate employment. This results in a tech skills gap that directly affects 65% of businesses in South Africa. The frustrating situation is that while students are choosing tech careers, and investing in tech education, businesses are not finding the skills they need.

Previously, access to knowledge was available primarily through universities and formal schooling, resulting in a divide between professional work – or white-collar jobs – and manual labour, often in construction, manufacturing and maintenance.

Now, the internet has democratised knowledge and anyone with the right mindset and access to a computer or smartphone can teach themselves – especially when it comes to tech skills such as coding. But what can’t be learned so easily are the essential skills of human relationships that are so needed in the workplace.

At the same time, with the rising cost of living, the traditional three-year or longer course of study often costs over R230 000, a sum that is unaffordable for many families. For many students with the aptitude and interest to succeed, it’s simply not viable to take on this level of debt.

Instead, many students are seeking out skills-based training courses where they can learn the basics and gain experience at the same time. Training providers such as redAcademy provide a direct route to in-demand tech careers with less time and expense.

These providers focus on meeting employer demand for scarce skills such as software development and data science. Students gain hands-on experience through real world client projects, so that learning is relevant and fit for purpose.

The benefits of this approach go beyond the curriculum. Because students are part of the workplace, they also learn critical soft skills such as teamwork, communication and project management, while getting the experience that will make them hireable later on.

Most importantly, this accelerated training model means students are able to start earning and building their careers much sooner than other options. They can be job-ready in a matter of months, and start earning a competitive salary right away.

Given South Africa’s high unemployment rate, it’s essential to learn the skills sets that both the market and potential employers are asking for. Equally, prospective students and their families should check that the training provider offers accredited programmes and can show a track record for graduate employment.

For instance, RedAcademy’s programmes are accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations and 96% of graduates have obtained employment in software teams after graduating.