Smile Foundation Padel Fundraiser supported by Sasfin Wealth

We are excited to announce our Padel Tournament on Mandela Day, proudly supported by Sasfin Wealth.

Our goal is to raise funds for our upcoming Smile Weeks.

Join us in supporting our cause and making a difference through this amazing event!

Event Details:

What’s Happening?

A Mixed Round Robin leading to Knockout stages (teams of 2).

What’s in it for you?

A cool goody bag and a chance to win superb prizes!

Important Note: *One ticket admits a doubles team (two people).

Date:

Thursday, 18 July (Nelson Mandela Day)

Time:

5PM – 8PM

Please arrive 30 minutes prior for changing and a briefing.

Price:

R1340 per team (teams of 2) / R670 pp

Venue:

James & Ethel Gray Padel & Social Club,

69 North Street, corner of Melrose Street,

Birdhaven, Johannesburg

PURCHASE YOUR TICKET

DONATE NOW