Smooth Mooves: The Delivery Startup Making Waves – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

In South Africa’s buzzing townships, young entrepreneurs are flipping the script on what business looks like. One name that’s already causing a stare is Moovy Delivery — Soweto’s own same-day courier service that’s proving you don’t need Silicon Valley to build Silicon Vilakazi Street. At just 24, founder Nhlanhla Nkosi has gone from daydreaming in taxi ranks to running a delivery business that feeds families; restocks spaza shops; and keeps gogos supplied with their medication.

Not bad for an idea born out of colleagues nagging him to order their lunch.

“I used to work at a school and everyone asked me to get food because I knew the best spots,” Nkosi laughs. “That’s when I saw the gap. Soweto needed speed, not just taxis.”

After a failed food delivery partnership (startup life comes with a couple of bruises), Nkosi officially launched Moovy in February 2025. Today, the company boasts six full-time drivers, three part-timers, and partnerships with over 40 local outlets.

Orders fly in through WhatsApp — because who needs fancy apps when everyone’s auntie is already using WhatsApp to send memes? But township hustle isn’t a walk in the park. Crime is real. “One of our drivers got mugged. They took his phone, money, and bicycle,” Nkosi admits. “Sharing the roads with motorists who don’t care about cyclists is another daily risk. Moovy is also grappling with liquidity challenges as it scales. “Because we run everything manually on WhatsApp, our order volume is limited. Cash flow is tricky too, as most small businesses need money immediately, while payment platforms take a day or two to clear.” Still, the impact is undeniable. Every Moovy delivery fuels the local economy – from pharmacies to spaza shops – while teaching young drivers about logistics, customer service, and money management.

Customers are raving. Regular client Thembeka Damba says: “They deliver on time, fees are fair, and they’re trustworthy. Honestly, Moovy makes it easy for me to work from home.”

And the drivers? They’re levelling up too. “Before this, I didn’t have a formal job,” says rider Kefilwe Motsamai. “Now I earn, I learn, and every delivery I make supports local families.”

Nkosi’s dream doesn’t stop at food and parcels. His vision is a tech-powered fleet that one day moves not only goods but people too. In other words: from bicycles to buses, Moovy wants to move it all. In a country where youth unemployment is sky-high, Moovy Delivery proves that with hustle, humour, and a little bit of WhatsApp magic, bustling entrepreneurs can change the game — one parcel at a time.