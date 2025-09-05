SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
05
Sep

Socks for Smiles…2 Weeks to Go!

On Friday, 19 September, show off your socks at school or work! Get your Socks for Smiles sticker for just R20 and help us reach R2.5 million to give 100 children life-saving surgeries. We can’t do it without you!

Help us reach our goal

https://comms21.evlink21.net/servlet/link/31116/679051/60916147/2529654

Get Your Sticker Online Today 

Grab your stickers at our amazing retail partners and join the Socks for Smiles movement!

Join forces with Smile Foundation and give your team a reason to smile…literally. By purchasing Socks for Smiles stickers for your staff, or donating a bulk pack to a school in need, you will help us fund 100 life-changing surgeries for children across South Africa.

Get Your Corporate Stickers Today

Hit play, get smiling, watch our Socks for Smiles puppet in action!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJSd6FWo0Vk

https://smilefoundationsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/SMILE_FOUNDATION_30_DIGITAL.mp4

 

https://smilefoundationsa.org/shop/

SHOP NOW

DONATE TODAY

Related Posts

September 5, 2025

Johannesburg Welcomes 8th Edition of Africa’s Largest AI Trade Event & Conference

0
September 5, 2025

Smooth Mooves: The Delivery Startup Making Waves – By Tshidiso Masopha

0
September 5, 2025

Deep Blue Book launch. A journey Book to the Ocean – By Thabo Motlhabi

0