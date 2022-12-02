Transforming a Bare Tree into a Symbol of Hope – SOS Christmas Activation

Save Our Schools Non Profit Organisation brings joy to children in Kraaifontein this festive season

Kraaifontein – 2 December 2022 – On Thursday, the 1st of December, Save Our Schools Non Profit Organisation (SOSNPO) hosted ‘The Bare Tree’, a community-focused activation which aimed to share the joy of Christmas with underprivileged children.

The activation shed light on the substantial water footprint associated with Christmas and the impact the festive season has on our water resources, with over 114,00 tonnes of plastic ending up in landfills, oceans, and freshwater resources during this period[1]. The Bare Tree activation was held at Bophelo Educare in Kraaifontein, and welcomed 200 children between the ages 0-5 years old from the 5 Early Childhood Development Centres Save Our Schools Non Profit Organisation supports.

It was a heart-warming day of learning and gifting. Donations received from brands such as Sorbet, Pick n Pay, AGT Foods, Cosmetix, Superdry and Jeep ensured each child received a toy this Christmas season. Save Our Schools Non Profit Organisation further spread the joy of Christmas by placing five decorated Christmas trees within each early learning development centre.

CEO of Save Our Schools Non Profit Organisation, Shelley Humphreys comments, “Save Our Schools Non Profit has been focused on improving access to and knowledge around water, sanitation and hygiene within the Kraaifontein area for the last 4.5 years. As a non-profit organisation focused on assisting the youth of South Africa, we are proud to spread Christmas cheer with children in need this festive season”.

Save Our Schools Non Profit Organisation is proud to transform bare trees into decorated symbols of hope, this festive season.

