Solidarity sends list of 300 power experts to Gordhan, Eskom

Solidarity today sent its list of skilled power experts to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. This came after Minister Gordhan recently requested Solidarity to draw up such a list in order to address the crisis at Eskom.

According to Solidarity, the approximately 300 experts on its shortlist have around 5 500 years of combined experience in the industry, and they also have more than 400 accredited qualifications of which 14 are doctorate degrees in engineering and related fields.