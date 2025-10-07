Solidarity signs first agreement with US company to export expertise online

Solidarity has reached an agreement with the American company, Propay Prime US, to export online IT skills.

This is one of several similar agreements currently being negotiated by Solidarity in the United States of America (USA). According to Solidarity, the plan is to establish an entire sector through which South Africans can export their skills to the USA while continuing to live in South Africa.

The agreement with Propay Prime US is considered a successful micro-trade agreement. While the South African government has failed to secure a trade agreement with the US government, Solidarity is forging ahead by establishing agreements at company level. There are no limitations on this front. Solidarity plans to expand the agreement to include the financial sector, online education, communication and design, engineering, planning, project management, administration, and many more. “The information revolution has created unlimited potential. In the next five years, we are going to create thousands of jobs for people who can apply their skills without absurd racial requirements,” said Dr Dirk Hermann, Chief Executive of Solidarity.

According to Peter Wesseloo, Managing Director of Propay Prime US, the agreement will bring a considerable number of opportunities from the USA to South Africans. He stated that they recognise the strong work ethic of Solidarity members, which is in demand in the USA. He believes the agreement will make an enormous difference for people in South Africa, but also in the USA. Solidarity has already developed an online platform that connects employers and employees without any racial requirements. The organisation also plans to make an announcement soon about the launch of a staffing agency that will take the facilitation of skills abroad to a new level.

“We are incredibly excited about this. The possibilities are endless. We want people to live in rand but earn in dollars. We want them to work for the Yankees, but cheer for the Springboks. We want them to work in New York during the week but still head for the bush on a Friday. Modern technology is opening new possibilities, and no government or racial law can stop it,” said Hermann. The Solidarity delegation, led by Jaco Kleynhans, is currently in Texas, where further agreements with companies are being negotiated.

Click here for video commentary featuring Hermann, Wesseloo and Kleynhans.