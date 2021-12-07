SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
07
Dec

Some XMAS CHEER – The South African Spirit – Worth a Watch #ThisIsUs

 

I was sent this message by a Wendy Ross

 

“I’ve been watching a young South African Youtuber, Matt Ross.

He likes to surprise people with money & gifts.

In his latest video he surprised an assistant with R2,000.

I’ve included the link to his Youtube channel below:

 

https://www.youtube.com/c/MattRossOfficial

 

I’m reaching out as his youtube channel is small but the content is good & I feel he deserves more exposure.”

 

So do I – MERRY CHRITMAS TO OUR READERS – ENJOY THE FESTIVE SEASON BREAK….

AND GIVE A LITTLE CHEER TO THE LESS FORTUNATE

 

 

 

 

