SOS Africa Children’s Charity Celebrates 21st Birthday

It all began 21 years ago, when 18-year-old UK gap student Matt Crowcombe decided to donate his pocket money towards a South African child’s education. Over the years following, the small seed planted by this simple act of kindness has grown into a thriving charitable organisation transforming the lives of children across the Western Cape and beyond.

This week SOS Africa marked this milestone anniversary by hosting a birthday party to remember at its recently opened Gordon’s Bay Education Centre. Its VIP guests were staff and children from the charity’s 4 education centres from across the region. From the 6 matric students just weeks away from graduation to the Grade R students who started in January, all joined together to celebrate, united as members of the SOS Africa family.

“It was an emotional afternoon shared with many of the wonderful people who have each played an invaluable part in SOS Africa’s journey here in the Western Cape. Each SOS Africa child and staff member has their own remarkable story, they have fought against the odds to get to where they are today and I couldn’t be prouder of them. I often reflect on the early days of SOS Africa when we walked the very first sponsored child to his first day at school. Back then I had no idea that, in that moment, a wonderful organisation had been born. I feel truly blessed to have a career which enables me to bear witness to both human kindness and determination each and every day.” Matt Crowcombe (Founder, SOS Africa)

Combining their favourite activities, the SOS kids feasted on an epic South African braai, played party games together, jumped for joy on the bouncy castle and cooled off in the swimming pool. Meanwhile the high school children finished off the afternoon relaxing at Gordon’s Bay’s iconic beach. It was a truly memorable occasion filled with broad smiles and the relentless sounds of joy and laughter from adults and children alike, but don’t just take our word for it…

“I enjoyed every minute; we were all siblings coming together and enjoying each other’s company and celebrating together.” Meyah (Grade 10, SOS Africa Gordon’s Bay)

“I had lots of fun! We ate nice food and made lots of friends with children from the other centres.” Relton (Grade 3, SOS Africa Elgin) ·

· “I felt like I was rediscovering my childhood magic – I felt young, wild and free!” Kim (Grade 12, SOS Africa Gordon’s Bay)

“The highlight of my day was hanging out with all the other SOS kids; they were all so friendly! I really enjoyed swimming and the games we played. It was so much fun!” Chrisna (Grade 4, SOS Africa Grabouw)

With the future of the organisation bright, SOS Africa Founder Matt would like to give a final word of thanks to the charity’s many sponsors, donors and fundraisers across the world:

“One of the highlights of my job is communicating with our wonderful supporters who constantly go above and beyond to provide life-changing opportunities for the SOS kids. With each head-earned donation, they take a leap of faith in the hope of making a difference to the lives of children who they have often never met. Thank you for always believing in us – these smiles wouldn’t be possible without you!” Matt Crowcombe (Founder, SOS Africa).

