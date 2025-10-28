SOS Africa Purchases Dennekraal Recreation Centre to Open Skills & Training Academy

Unprecedented Sponsorship Funds Purchase of Dennekraal Recreation Centre by SOS Africa Children’s Charity

The SOS Africa Children’s Charity is delighted to announce their purchase of The Dennekraal Recreation Centre following an unprecedented act of generosity by the charity’s sponsors. The organisation’s most significant milestone to date, once fully renovated, the site will host SOS Africa’s very first “Skills and Training Academy” in partnership with The Village Collaboration.

The Dennekraal Recreation Centre is a 7.7-acre property situated on the outskirts of Sir Lowry’s Pass Village Community. In addition to its many beautiful trees and gardens, the site also hosts a conference centre, offices, classrooms, swimming pool, accommodation, kitchens, a rugby pitch, an amphitheatre and many outdoor teaching spaces. For many years it has brought communities together, hosting conferences and camps organised by the Apostolic Church of South Africa.

After an introduction to the property by The Village Collaboration Founder Lorraine Emery, SOS Africa Founder Matt Crowcombe recognised that it represented the ideal location for the organisation’s next education initiative:

“When we first viewed the property, Lorraine and I were blown away by its potential. We immediately visualised the many skills and training programmes which could be hosted by its vast array of pre-existing buildings and gardens; the long-term impact of these programmes on the local communities would be groundbreaking.”

Thanks to the unparalleled philanthropy of SOS Africa child sponsors, John and Hazel Barnet and the consequent purchase of the property last week with the assistance of Real Estate Expert Andre Swart, these visualisations are now destined to become reality:

“When we heard from Matt that he and Lorraine had viewed an incredible property that would be the dream location for SOS Africa and The Village Collaboration to establish a training and education centre, we felt privileged to be able to help turn that dream into a reality.”

This remarkable development has sent a ripple of excitement throughout both charities and the surrounding communities representing a beacon of hope for the staggeringly high numbers of unemployed youth throughout the region:

“We are profoundly grateful to John and Hazel Barnet for their generosity. A dream come true: to have this beautiful oasis, a dedicated space that will dramatically enhance our capability to rewrite the narrative of unemployment and poverty in the Sir Lowry’s Pass village and now, also the greater Helderberg region.”

Matt and Lorraine aim to begin renovations shortly, in the hope that “The SOS Africa Skills and Training Academy” will open its doors to serve the local community of Sir Lowry’s Pass Village and beyond as soon as April 2026.