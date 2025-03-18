Soufflet Malt and HEINEKEN Beverages announce commercial partnership to supply malt for South African brewing operations

New €100 million malt production facility will create jobs, support local barley farmers, and strengthen South Africa’s brewing supply chain

Soufflet Malt and HEINEKEN Beverages have entered a commercial partnership in South Africa, with Soufflet Malt set to supply malt used in Heineken’s South African operations. As part of this agreement, Soufflet Malt will invest €100 million to build a new malting facility, strategically located next to HEINEKEN’s Sedibeng Brewery near Johannesburg, and set to be operational by mid-2027.

The new facility will be the most technologically advanced malthouse in South Africa and will produce 50% fewer emissions than the industry average by using trigeneration and solar energy. Its location next to the brewery will enable malt to be transferred via conveyors, reducing both emissions and costs.

With a production capacity of nearly 100,000 tonnes, the facility will create 55 full-time jobs and support over 200 local South African barley growers. Soufflet Malt will source 100% of the barley locally. To achieve this goal, Soufflet Malt has been working in the region for several years, building long term partnerships with both commercial and developing farmers. Through training, mentoring, and commercial support, Soufflet Malt is helping them adopt agronomic best practices to grow high-quality, premium barley.

This new malting facility will play a key role in reaching both companies’ long-term sustainability goals, create local employment, and bolster HEINEKEN’s supply chain in South Africa.