South Africa has earned seventh place in Kearney’s Emerging Markets 2025 FDI Confidence Index for the first time, climbing from 11th place in 2024.

South Africa has entered rarely seen territory. And this time, it’s for the right reasons.

For the first time, the country has cracked the top 10 in the category “Emerging Markets” in Kearney’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index, jumping from 17th place in 2023 to seventh place in 2025.

The annual ranking, based on a survey of global executives, gauges how attractive different countries or regions are for foreign investment over the next three years.

Erik Peterson, managing director of Kearney’s global business policy council, said Kearney included the “Emerging Market” rankings in its index to “provide some additional insights regarding investor preferences in developed economies”.

“We don’t get a lot of positive news, so it was really great to see South Africa tracking up the rankings,” managing partner at Kearney Africa Theo Sibiya said at the index’s unveiling. “You will recall that in 2023 we were in 17th position, we steadily moved up to 11th position, and now we’re in 7th position, which is fantastic progress for us.”

What is the FDI Confidence Index?

The FDI Confidence Index is an annual barometer of investor sentiment, compiled by global management consulting firm Kearney. The index surveys global business executives to understand what and where they’re most likely to invest over the next three years.