Johannesburg – South Africa is the sixth most-desired country to relocate to in the world, a new study has found (Source Saturday Star: IOL news)

The research was conducted by Compare the Market Australia, which assists users in finding a home loan that matches their individual needs and circumstances.

The website analysed each country on its annual search volume for terms such as “relocating to (country)” and “moving to (country)” to reveal the world’s most desirable countries to relocate to.

It found Canada to be the most-desired country to relocate to in the world, followed by Japan, Spain, China and France, which all ranked in the top five.

Turkey tied with South Africa in sixth with India, Australia, Greece and Fiji rounding off the top 10.

Meanwhile, the least-desired countries to relocate to in the world include Sweden, The Philippines, Bulgaria, Germany, Thailand and Egypt.

Singapore, Myanmar, Italy, and Nigeria were also listed as some of the least desirable, according to the study.

Researchers found that with the rise of working from home in the past couple of years, the number of people who are considering packing up their lives and moving to a new country was also on the rise.

“The ability to work from anywhere in the world holds a lot of appeal, whether it’s the chance to enjoy some warmer weather, explore new cultures, or perhaps improve one’s earning potential,” they explained.

