South Africa ranks best in the world for people who want to own a house

International real estate brokers Best Brokers ranked South Africa as the most affordable country in which to purchase property. However, despite this ranking, many South Africans still face barriers to property ownership, with access to financing and affordability topping the list.

International real estate brokers Best Brokers analysed housing markets across more than 60 countries, adjusting data for inflation to reflect real economic conditions. Their findings show that South Africa ranks as the most affordable country to buy a home, with property prices exceeding average real wages by only 6.22%.

The rest of the countries on the list of affordable places for home buyers are mostly large and developed economies.

Independent research conducted by the Institute for Race Relations reveals that of the 15.3 million formal housing structures that exist in SA, 12 million are owned