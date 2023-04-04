South Africa records over 10% increase in exports, resulting in the largest trade surplus in six months

04 April 2023: South Africa recorded a trade surplus of R16.1bn in February 2023 compared to a deficit of R22.7bn in January 2023, and higher than the market forecast of a R14.3 billion shortfall.

This was the largest trade surplus over the last six months and came on the back of a 10.7% month-on-month increase in exports and a substantial decrease of 14.8% in imports. In line with expectations, the cumulative trade balance for the first two months of 2023 narrowed to a deficit of R6.6bn compared to a R17.1bn surplus over the same period in 2022.

By Bobby Madhav, Head of Trade and Structured Trade & Commodity Finance