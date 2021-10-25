South Africa Sweeps the Medal Boards at 8th SA International Ballet Competition (hybrid)

South Africa and South Korea sweep the medal boards with SA winning 11 medals including three golds at the 8th SA International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) that came to a stunning close on Saturday 23 October at Artscape

The 8th South African Ballet International Ballet Competition (SAIBC), held at the Artscape Opera House before Anroux Marais the Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Zahid Badroodien, the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, and a buoyant capacity audience, came to a spectacular close on Saturday 23 October 2021 with South Africa winning eleven medals and South Korea winning eight.

The week- long hybrid event kicked off on World Ballet Day on 19 October 2021 and saw 180 dancers participating from 28 countries, with seventy South African dancers on the Artscape stage and the remaining international contestants competing via pre-recorded video. Audiences in the theatre and watching online saw each and every competitor, with the virtual entries being projected onto a huge screen on the stage.