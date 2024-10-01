Aspiring Paralympic Athlete Benefits from World’s First Innovative Training Equipment – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

As Aspiring Athlete, you should never give up on your dreams. Just believe in yourself, and everything will be possible. Steven Joubert is a 17-year-old resident of Mindalore in Krugersdorp Mogale City. A Senior learner at West Rand School of Disabled Persons. A new record holder in Shotput in Nationals.

Steven Joubert is an athlete on the rise. Over the past years, he has excelled in all three sports he began competing at an early age by the age of 11. In the aftermath of CoVID-19, he qualified for the Toyota SASAPD National Championships, which were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions nationally. Still, as a sports person, he continued to pursue his dream despite the challenges and took first place in his class in shotput, javelin, and discus in the successive years until 2024.

With practice and hard training, Steven has already qualified for his first trial and is waiting for the 2nd trial in October 2024. He is preparing himself to be in Gqeberha for 2025 to compete in the Nationals to represent South Africa. His passion for sports is evident in his determination and dedication.

As a Mother Mrs. Elanier Joubert said,” With the rating he receives from @VDS training academy, Stevens’s raw talent is enhanced, I also want to thank them for their commitment to my son. The last 4 Golds Steven received in each of the past 4 years make me proud of him and I can’t wait until 2028 when he will compete at the Paralympics in Los Angeles”.

This multi-talented young Paralympic’s mission is to see himself participate on the international stage in the next 4 years. At school, his coaches are pushing and encouraging him to train hard and focus on the main goal.

As Aspiring Paralympic Athlete Steven said,” I believe in my raw talent, and my records in all 3sports speak for themselves. My record was 6.66 but now since using @VDS training equipment, I throw better and have broken the National record that has been standing since 2007 which was 6.99. My new record is at 7.02. This equipment enhanced my natural abilities. I want to thank my Coaches. I can’t wait for that big moment in Los Angeles to compete and show the world my talent.”

@VDS Training Academy Instructors qualified to train wheelchair-bound persons, they believe in his raw talent and that their will help Steven reach new heights and set new records.