South Africa: The Land of Entrepreneurial Resilience – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Earlier this September, the Sandton Convention Centre was bustling with some of the country’s upcoming entrepreneurs and business leaders. The agenda? To spark a renewed sense of optimism among its attendees; most of which are entrepreneurs who are experiencing considerable challenges on their journey to success.

It’s no secret that the answer to restoring SA’s sluggish economy is by empowering its entrepreneurs.

Leaderex is a titanic gathering of entrepreneurs who engage in candid discussions about building a sustainable economic future, scaling businesses, and presenting solutions to overcoming those ever-present obstacles.

What earmarked this leadership expo is the inclusion of 500 super-successful entrepreneurs who shared their experiences and invaluable insights, sparking hope despite SA’s economic and political uncertainties. This illustrious list included Ivan Moroke (Kantar), Ian Fuhr (Sorbet), Allon Raiz (Raizcorp), and Stacy Brewer (Sparks Schools).

These business leaders emphasised the importance of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and building strong networks to drive growth, create jobs, and support economic transformation.

There was a sense of openness, and even vulnerability, from the speakers that resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom were motivated by the idea that if these businesses could achieve success in tough times, they can too.

A noteworthy feature was the level of detail provided by these entrepreneurs: they didn’t disregard the difficulties of scaling a company in a challenging market like ours. Instead, they offered actionable steps to manage business growth, secure investment, and remain competitive despite market changes.

This authenticity was the highlight of the day.

The message was clear: South Africa’s future may be uncertain, but its entrepreneurs are determined to toil on, driving innovation, creating jobs, and building a stronger economy from the ground up.

According to Gemconsortium, the entrepreneurial sector grew by 17,5% in 2021, 8,5% in 2022, and 11,1% in 2023. Which is an incontestable sign of improvement.

Resilience is a South African trait. Initiatives such as LeaderEx are cultivating our unyielding spirit whilst acting as a mouthpiece for entrepreneurs who are lighting the way with a message of hope and possibility; backed by results that speak for themselves.